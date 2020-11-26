1/1
THOMAS NORMAN QUALLS
1943 - 2020
Thomas "Tommy" Norman Qualls, age 77, died November 15th, 2020. Tommy was born August, 4th 1943 in Groves, Texas to James Marlin Qualls and Vercie Irene Short Qualls. He married Nancy June Lackey June 30th 1962 in Vidor, Texas. He dedicated his life to ministering to others and preaching the gospel. He was a full-time pulpit minister for 41 years for the Churches of Christ. He is preceded in death by his wife June and his parents. He is survived by his 4 sons and their families. He will be laid to rest at a graveside memorial service on November 28th, 2020 at 2pm at the Oakridge Cemetery in Ladonia, TX. Arrangements by Mullican-Little Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the sojourners. www.sojourning.org

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Larry Little
