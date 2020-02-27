|
TOM BEAN–Thomas Wayne Richardson, Jr died Monday, February 24 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center at the age of 74.
Tom was born October 25, 1945 at the original St. Vincent's Hospital in Sherman to the late Tom Richardson, Sr. and Willie Lee "Doodle" Anderson Richardson. As a young boy he had a paper route and worked at Ashburn's Ice Cream. Tom attended Sherman schools, graduating in 1963 and earing an Associate's degree from Grayson County College and East Texas State University in Commerce. He joined the Marine Corp in 1965 during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968. In June of 1980, he and Donna Stephenson were married.
Tom grew up around motorcycles and continued that hobby until he could no longer ride. He and friends went to Sturgis and Daytona, which he loved. He also enjoyed going camping and riding four wheelers and dune buggies and had many great friendships with people including Steve Gentry, Randy Kiester, Harry Cone, Jack Barnett, and the guys at Back Ally Cycle.
Tom worked for TP&L. Later he was a real estate broker, working with Town & Country Realtors, Sher-Den Realty, and ReMax. He then changed careers and became an appraiser for Texoma Appraisals for over 30 years.
In the 1990's, he was instrumental in starting On the Road Ministries, a motorcycle ministry that would visit at risk youth teenagers and bring them the gospel. He loved softball and was on the team for First Baptist Church and the Jaycees. Tom belonged to many organizations through the years including the Jaycees, Vietnam Veterans, Marine Corp League, Elks Lodge, Lion's Club, American Legion, and the VFW.
Tom is survived by his wife Donna; son, Ryan Scott Richardson; brother, Robert Randall Richardson; niece, Ashley Richardson Reiter and husband Justin, and their son Rawlins; nephew, Bobby Richardson and his son Brayden; and favorite cousin, Diane Henry Stiff. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Billie Jean Milam Stephenson; brother-in-law, Jay Stephenson and his wife June; niece, Lauren Stephenson Cashion and husband Wade, and their children, Caleb, Mollye, and Charlie; and numerous cousins, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Doodle Richardson; four aunts, Gloy Richardson Henry and her husband Lloyd, Ann Capps, Sis Sullivan, and Marie Cleary Payne and husband Legs; uncle, John Richardson and his wife.
Tom would like to thank the WNJ staff that took good care of him and Advantx Home health for the excellent care that he received over the last two years.
Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 973 and PTSD c/o Charles Holcomb at 4900 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, TX 75090. 903 893-1129.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020