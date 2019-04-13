Tom joined our family 35 years ago as a husband, step-father and step-grandfather. With his kindness, humor, and easy going manner he quickly made himself at home and made himself a part of our family. Though we will miss him greatly, we feel fortunate to have had him in our lives.

Tom was born to Henry Washington Still and Rubye Edith Still in 1930. He grew up in Tom Bean with his parents and his sister Lee Greig and his brother Daniel Eugene Still. Both his parents and his brother and sister preceded him in death.

He graduated Tom Bean High School in 1950, then went on to study Biology at East Texas State University. After graduation, he joined the Air Force. He served abroad, primarily in West Germany, where he studied economics at Heidelberg University through the GI Bill. To say that Tom forged his own career path would be an understatement, but one thing was always certain, whether he was working as a salesman in the Southwest, digging up frozen ground in Canada, working on cryptography assignments at Ramstein Air Force Base, planning water treatment facilities, or working on an offshore oil rig, he had lots of stories about his work. None of those stories ended with '…and everything went the way it was supposed to!'

Tom married Alma Lois Still in 1984. Together, Tom and Lois enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors, and talking about what else there was to eat. Tom enjoyed talking, football, talking about football, and snacking from the end of one meal until the beginning of the next meal.

Tom was also preceded in death by his step-sons, Red Blankenship and David Blankenship and his son-in-law, David Isaacs.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Still; step-daughter Ann Isaacs; step-son Albert Blankenship and daughter-in-law Robin Lang Blankenship; daughter-in-law, Marion Campion Bell and her husband Lance Bell; and his son Kirby Still and his family.

He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vintage Health Care Center and Alpha Omega Hospice in Denton, TX, for caring for Tom during his time with them.

Family Night will be held at Waldo Funeral Home 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, followed by a graveside service at Cedarlawn in Sherman at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019