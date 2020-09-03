Graveside services for Thomas Walter "Tommy" Tucker will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman with Rev. Deacon William Jennings of the All Saints Diocese in The Anglican Church officiating.

Tommy was born on April 26, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas and died on August 29, 2020 in Plano Texas.

Tommy is survived by his Daughter, Christina Dunlap and husband Clark of Rowlett, one granddaughter, brother James Tucker and wife Maureen of Beaumont, Texas sister, Nancy Tucker of Houston, and many nieces and cousins and a host of friends.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

