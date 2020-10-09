Thomas Wayne Inkman, 88, of Howe died October 2, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas. He was born October 13, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa.

Thomas is survived by his wife: Bobbie Inkman. Children of wife Nancy Inkman (deceased): Billy Inkman and wife Sharon: Tommy Inkman and wife LaDana and son in law: Harley Dickinson. 4 Grandchildren. 2 Great-Grandchildren. Brother: Bob Inkman. Sister: Mary Inkman Thomas.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider making a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

