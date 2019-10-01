|
Thomas 'Tom' Wayne Lee, 54, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Sherman.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army in Sherman. Bob Vincent will officiate. A graveside service with military honors will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Major Tex Ellis will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Sue of Sherman; children, Lauren Bridgeman, Trent Lee, Abigail Lee, Emma Lee, and Olivia James.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PTSD Foundation of America.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019