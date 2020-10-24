Thomas (Tommy) William Hale, 84, of Whitesboro, Texas passed away at Texoma Medical Center on October 23, 2020. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on April 19, 1936 to the late William Pete and Frances Pearl (Byers) Hale. He was an only son of eleven children born to them.
Tommy leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 64 years, Nola Hale of Whitesboro, Texas; daughter, Darla Avery-Keeling (Stan) of Fort Worth, Texas; son, William Darryl (Beth) Hale of Pilot Point, Texas; three grandchildren, Brant William (Abby) Hale of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Hillary Strahan of Owensboro, Kentucky and Kara (Lee) Miracle of Campbellsville, Kentucky; four great granddaughters, Lucy Jo Hale, Hallie Beth Hale, Sloane Lowaine Strahan and Emma Grace Griffin, ten sisters, Glenna Haville of Roosevelt, Utah, Barbara Robbins of Bedford, Texas, Betty Sherwood of Kerrville, Texas, Anna Dyson of Rockwall, Texas, Abby Lang of Morris, Oklahoma, Terri Runnels of Goldwaithe, Texas, Connie Bertrum of Bartonville, Texas, Linda Carter of Kerrville, Texas, Vickey Bellion of Rock Port, Texas and Charlotte Price of Grapevine, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Tommy greatly enjoyed his family especially his grands and greats!
Tommy started his career in the oilfields of North Central Texas with his last 20 years spent in corporate sales. During the years he lived and worked in Denver, Colorado, Midland, Texas and retired from the Dallas, Texas office of Weatherford International on September 1, 2000. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and playing golf. After retiring, he began to play dominoes with a group of men meeting in downtown Whitesboro. He also enjoyed watching old Gunsmoke reruns.
Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Meador Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Basin Springs Cemetery in Sadler, Texas. Pastor Mack Rogers will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brant Hale, Bobby Neely, Kevin Maynard, Jerry Carter, Jimmy Price and Travis Lang.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, contact@parkinson.org
website to donate or to the charity of your choice
.