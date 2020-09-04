Thresa Ann Stewman, 84, of Leonard, Texas passed away August 31, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Visitation – 2 hours prior to funeral service - 12:00 – 2:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020
Funeral Service – 2:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020, , Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 701 N Cedar St, Leonard, Texas, Bro. Charles Wrenn Officiating Interment- Immediately Following - Hall Cemetery, Howe, Texas.
Under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.