Thresa Ann Stewman, 84, of Leonard, Texas passed away August 31, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Visitation – 2 hours prior to funeral service - 12:00 – 2:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020

Funeral Service – 2:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020, , Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 701 N Cedar St, Leonard, Texas, Bro. Charles Wrenn Officiating Interment- Immediately Following - Hall Cemetery, Howe, Texas.

Under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home.

