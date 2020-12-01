Thural (T.L.) Sorrell Sr. a loving father and PePaw passed away November 25, 2020 in Denison, Texas at the age of 83.

T.L is survived by his son, Thural Sorrell II of Colbert, Oklahoma, daughters; Anita Strange of Colbert, Oklahoma, Tammy Bowler of Colbert, Oklahoma, brothers; William Samuel Sorrell, Kenneth Rauleighn Sorrell Sr., seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three step-granddaughters; eight great grandchildren: numerous step-great-great grandchildren. Family hour will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 6-8pm at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home with Roger Spears officiating. Burial will be at Garden of Memories in Colbert, Oklahoma.

Serves are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store