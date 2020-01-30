Home

Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
THURMAN JOHNSON


1940 - 2020
THURMAN JOHNSON Obituary
New Castle, Indiana–Thurman Wayne Johnson, age 79, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Glen Oaks Health Campus.
He was born June 15, 1940 in Denison, Texas, the son of Lloyd Johnson and Goldie Buckley Johnson. He was born and raised in Denison all his life. He moved to New Castle on August 19, 2018.
Thurman was a 1958 graduate of Denison High School. He worked for BNSF Railroad and retired after 30 years. Thurman was in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1959, stationed in Michigan where he was honorably discharged. He was a member of Parkside Baptist Church in Denison and was a member of two different lodges.
Thurman is survived by his two grandsons, Christian and Brandon Johnson and the love of his life, Lynda K. Dupree.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Burial will follow.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
