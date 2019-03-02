|
Tiffany Dennise Butcher, age 34, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Tiffany is survived by her parents, Dennis and Angela Butcher of Platter, OK; sister, Savannah Butcher Boes of Platter. OK; grandmother, Angela King of Denison, TX; grandfather, J. W. Jones of Blue, OK; numerous nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at East Baptist Church with Brother Brett Castle officiating. Interment will follow in Cherry Mound Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019
