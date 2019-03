Tiffany Dennise Butcher, age 34, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Tiffany was born January 15, 1985 in Sherman, Texas the daughter of Dennis and Angela (King) Butcher. She was big hearted and always enjoyed hanging out with her friends and having people around. She loved going mudding, backroading, listening to music and the outdoors. Tiffany was very close to her nephews and loved them like her own. But she truly loved taking care of her mom, who was her best friend. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.

Tiffany leaves behind her beloved family, parents, Dennis and Angela Butcher of Platter, OK; sister, Savannah Butcher Boes and husband, Bobby of Platter. OK; grandmother, Angela King of Denison, TX; grandfather, J. W. Jones of Blue, OK; three nephews, Dennis, Charles and Tyler Boes all of Platter, OK; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, R. C. Butcher and grandmother, Savannah Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at East Baptist Church with Brother Brett Castle officiating. Interment will follow In Cherry Mound Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral home will open at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Boes, Charles Boes, Tyler Boes, Bryan Henry, Cody King, Christopher Thornton, and Bobby Boes.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary