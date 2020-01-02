|
Timmy Allen Carlin, 71, of Sherman, passed away on December 26, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman. A celebration of Timmy's life will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Dannel Funeral Home. Pastor Leland Samuelson will officiate. Interment will follow in the Veterans Section of West Hill Cemetery and the United States Army will accord military honors. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Timmy was born Chickasha, OK to Mary Claudine (Jones) Carlin and David Albert Carlin on December 26, 1948. He graduated from Fredonia High school in Fredonia, KS in 1968 and Coffeyville Vo-Tech in 1969. He then joined the United States Army and served until 1971. He served in the Vietnam War where he earned the Bronze Star for bravery. He married the love of his life, Patricia Jean Van Winkle on May 1, 1976 in Coffeyville, KS. He was a lifelong diesel mechanic by trade and worked in the heavy truck industry most of his life until he retired from Ryder Transportation in 2012. After retirement he loved traveling with his wife as much as they could until his health kept him from it.
Besides his family, Tim had two passions in life, fast cars and fishing. He loved the classic hot rods of the 50', 60's, and 70's. His passion for cars led to exceptional mechanical background. He was well known for his ability to repair anything mechanical. If it had and engine, he could repair it, or make it faster. He also loved fishing with his family. His favorite place was Lake Texoma. He didn't fish for any particular species. He always said his favorite fish to catch were the ones biting. There were many times that he wouldn't come home until dawn because the fish were biting, and he just couldn't leave the marina. Once he had grandchildren, he loved taking them with him. He taught his children and grandchildren how to bait their own hook and reel their own fish in.
He was a member of the American Legion and Calvary Baptist Church in Sherman.
Timmy is preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his brothers David Roy and Danny Lee Carlin.
Timmy is survived by his wife, Patricia Carlin, children Teresa Harmon and husband Steven, and Wes Carlin and wife Kristin, and grandchildren Dylan Lee Harmon, MacKenzie Jeanne Harmon, Addison Nicole Carlin, Christopher William Harmon, Colten Ty Carlin, Kiley Grace Carlin, and Casey Lewis Carlin.
Pallbearers will be Wes Carlin, Steven Harmon, Dylan Harmon, Christopher Harmon, Dylan Avila, and Leon Williamson. Honorary Pallbearers are Colten Carlin and Casey Carlin.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020