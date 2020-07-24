1/
TIMOTHY BOWMAN
Timothy Allen Bowman, age 66, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Bowman is survived by his family, wife, Karen Bowman, Timothy Bowman II, Lydia Blair, Josh Bowman, Joy Bowman and step son, Timothy Mantooth, 18 grandchildren, mother, Maxine Bowman, brother, Gregory Bowman, and sister, Beth Morris
Mr. Bowman will be cremated according to his wishes, and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
