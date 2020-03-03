Home

TIMOTHY CRAWFORD

TIMOTHY CRAWFORD Obituary
Timothy Jason Crawford, age 48, of Sherman, TX, passed away, with his family near his side, at Methodist Hospital, Dallas, TX.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; Carla Crawford of Sherman, TX, his mother; Delpha Crawford of Sherman, TX, his three children; Cody Anderson of Sherman, TX, Joey Mullins & K. C. of Michigan, Tristan Harvey of Sherman, TX, his brothers; David Crawford & Marlene, Gary Crawford & Ceilia of Harrison, AR, Aaron Crawford & Tina of Sherman, TX, 4 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Officiating will be his brother; Aaron Crawford.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
