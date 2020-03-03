|
Timothy Jason Crawford, age 48, of Sherman, TX, passed away, with his family near his side, at Methodist Hospital, Dallas, TX.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; Carla Crawford of Sherman, TX, his mother; Delpha Crawford of Sherman, TX, his three children; Cody Anderson of Sherman, TX, Joey Mullins & K. C. of Michigan, Tristan Harvey of Sherman, TX, his brothers; David Crawford & Marlene, Gary Crawford & Ceilia of Harrison, AR, Aaron Crawford & Tina of Sherman, TX, 4 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Officiating will be his brother; Aaron Crawford.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020