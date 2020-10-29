1/
TIMOTHY EDWARD GARVIN
Timothy Edward Garvin - 62- died peacefully at his home in Melissa Texas on October 26th 2020. He was born January 29th, 1958, in Salt Lake City, UT, the son of Robert Lee and Margaret Ann Crane Garvin.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Deborah E. Garvin, are his daughter Elizabeth M. Waits and her husband, Todd, of Richardson TX; son, Benjamin N. Garvin and his wife, Aubrey Erdley of Pittsburgh PA; daughter, Katherine I. Garvin of Klamath Falls, OR; and his 5 grandchildren, and two sisters Ann Leslie Garvin Hermanson and Elizabeth Garvin Stuppy.
A viewing of remembrance will be held Monday, November 2nd 2020, 6-8pm, at Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne TX. A private family graveside service will be held at Elliott Cemetery, Gunter TX.
The family suggest memorials to bandofangels.org

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
