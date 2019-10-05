|
Timothy Mark Couch, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on September 30th, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Tim was born in Denison Texas to Bobby Couch and Harlene Turland on May 5th, 1962. He went to school at Lake Highlands, Richardson, TX. He married Joy Couch on September 20 th , 2009 in Dallas, Texas. He worked as a Truck Driver for Texas Moving Company for 10 years. Tim was an avid fisherman and loved the water. He enjoyed being outdoors and camping with his friends and family. His family came first in everything he did.
Tim is preceded in death by his father Bobby Couch and brother-in-law David Savage.
Tim is survived by his wife, Joy Couch (Wilson); sister, Cheri Savage; brother, David Couch; sister-in-law, Karin Couch; sister, Melanie Tawater, Stephen Tawater, Mother, Harlene Turland; stepmother, Doris Couch; 9 nieces and nephews, 10 great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom love their uncle Tim very much.
There will be a celebration of life held for Tim at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019