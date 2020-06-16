TIMOTHY RAMSEY
Timothy Wayne Ramsey, 62, of Denison, TX passed away on Sunday June 14th, 2020 in his home surrounded by family and friends due to a hard battle of liver cancer.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 17th, 2020 at 11:00am at Oakridge Cemetery in Denison, TX. David Cordell will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home.
Tim was born in Denison, TX on October 12, 1957. He joined the Navy in 1974 where he served 3 years.
Tim married the love of his life Debbie Ramsey on June 7th, 1985; they just celebrated 35 years.
Tim worked hard all of his life. He worked for Marek Brothers for 20 years. Then him and long-time friend and business partner Shawn Borem started their own company T&S Drywall in 2009 which is still standing strong. Tim loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling and his favorite thing to do was loading up in the camper with his love Debbie and camping.
Tim is survived by his wife Debbie Ramsey, brother Eddie Ramsey and wife Lana, sisters Cheri Groshong and husband Dave, Kelly Shipman and husband Frank, daughters Glenda Adams and husband Erick, Cathy Sharp and husband Kelly, Kimber Cunningham and husband Jonathan, grandchildren Josh Armstrong and wife Lauren, Justin Reddick, Dylan Adams, Kyle Adams, Halie Sharp, Trace Sharp, Abbott Cunningham, Barrett Cunningham, Ava Cunningham, cousins Wesley Sharp, Miach Franks, 2 very special nieces Danielle Martin, Lori Roberson, and many other nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, and lots of family and friends.
Tim is preceded in death by daughter Grace Ramsey, parents Edwin and Mary Ramsey, and Grandparents George and Olie Foreman.
Pallbearers will be Ignacio Cisneros, David Alonso, Daniel Merino, Alex Hernandez Jr., Baltazar Regalado, and Alejandro Hernandez.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Cancer Center for research or Hospice Care.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Ramsey family.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
