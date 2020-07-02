1/
TIMOTHY RIGGS
On June 28, 2020, Timothy Charles Riggs - loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle and friend - passed away at home at the age of 76 in Anna, TX. .
He is survived by his beloved wife Antoinette "Toni" Falconer Riggs to whom he was married for almost 57 years. He is also survived by his 3 daughters, Marloe Colombo (Darrin) of Anna,TX, Kerri Bloom (Mark) of Palatine, IL and Bridgette Bonk (Chris) of Palatine, IL as well as their 8 grandchildren and 7 great-children. He is also survived by his sister Marloe Campbell (Paul), brother Steven Riggs (Sherri), his sister-in-law Joan Riggs, and so many nieces and nephews who he held a special place in his heart.
An additional celebration of Tim's life will be held in Illinois at a later date.
A come and go Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 3:00 - 7:00 pm Scoggins Funeral Home 637 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association will be appreciated.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
