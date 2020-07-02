TIMOTHY RIGGS

On June 28, 2020, Timothy Charles Riggs - loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle and friend - passed away at home at the age of 76 in Anna, TX. .
He is survived by his beloved wife Antoinette "Toni" Falconer Riggs to whom he was married for almost 57 years. He is also survived by his 3 daughters, Marloe Colombo (Darrin) of Anna,TX, Kerri Bloom (Mark) of Palatine, IL and Bridgette Bonk (Chris) of Palatine, IL as well as their 8 grandchildren and 7 great-children. He is also survived by his sister Marloe Campbell (Paul), brother Steven Riggs (Sherri), his sister-in-law Joan Riggs, and so many nieces and nephews who he held a special place in his heart.
An additional celebration of Tim's life will be held in Illinois at a later date.
A come and go Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 3:00 - 7:00 pm Scoggins Funeral Home 637 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
will be appreciated.