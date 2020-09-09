1/1
TIMOTHY RUSSELL JONES, SR.
3/18/1946 to 9/4/2020
Timothy Russell Jones Sr of Kirbyville, TX was originally from the Sadler, TX area.
His parents were Theodore Russell Jones and Dorothy Mae Elmore (both deceased).
He is survived by Brother Samuel Grant Jones, Children: Tim Jones Jr, Dale Jones, Shelly Edwards, John Jones, Amanda Moreno, Stephanie Martinez, Adrien Martinez. 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Tim Jr placed this obituary for any extended family members in the Grayson County area that may want to reach out and discuss his father and the rest of his family. Tim Jr can be reached at 979.540.8221 or email at trjones1132@yahoo.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

