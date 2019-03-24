Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View Map
Timothy Shannon Pelley, age 68, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Tim was born on February 24, 1951 in Kirkland, TX to Edd and Lucy Pelley. Tim is survived by his brothers: Pat Pelley and wife Kathie of Gunter, Mike Pelley of Calera, OK, sisters: Norma Pelley, Dorothy Reed and husband Curt, Molly Pelley, and Maureen Bates, all of Gunter, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Jim, Larry, and Kerry Pelley, and sisters: Lou Pelley and Sherry Brummett.



Funeral services for Tim will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Dennis Garner officiating. Chris Barrett, Sean Pelley, Casey Pelley, Michael Pelley, Ronald Baker, and Shawn Powell will serve as pallbearers.



The family will receive friends Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019
