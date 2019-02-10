Services WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 (903) 893-1101 Visitation 1:00 PM Faith Church Sherman , TX View Map Service 2:00 PM Faith Church Sherman , TX View Map Interment Following Services Friendship Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Tina Kumler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tina Lucille Kumler

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On December 11, 1931, Robert C. Elk and Ina Lucille Blakey Elk of Savoy, Texas welcomed one of seven children born to them, Tina Lucille Elk. Tina Lucille passed from this life on February 8, 2019 surrounded by her family, who loved her and will miss her, the legacy of 87 years of life well-lived on this earth.



After her 1949 graduation from Savoy High School, she married Vernon A. Kumler and two children blessed that union: Ronald Keith in 1950 and Tamra Diane in 1952. Lucille completed the course of study at North Texas Business College in Sherman in 1956, and soon became an employee of the City of Sherman. She faithfully served the City for the next the next twenty-eight years as clerk and then secretary to the Water Superintendent, secretary to the Detectives, Police Dispatcher and finally as Municipal Court Clerk. After she retired in 1985, Vernon ("Poppy") and she ("Nanny") joyously spent the next years traveling with their grandchildren to numerous places in the country. Their home was always a place where family and friends met and on more than one occasion until Vernon's death in 2000, they opened their home to people who needed a place to stay temporarily or to recuperate from illness. Others came simply to enjoy her wonderfully-prepared meals. The door to their home was never closed to anyone.



Her children fondly (and still with a bit of disbelief) remember her horseback riding on occasion, the day she purchased her own purple Yamaha 90, the hours spent helping Vernon in whatever needed to be done on their farm east of Sherman, sewing (for everybody), cooking "really good food" and in her retirement taking up painting, studying with several Sherman artists including Ernie Haring and Missy Sofey. Many of her paintings are treasured keepsakes to her family and friends.



In 1974, she and Vernon became members of the First Pentecostal Church, now called Faith Church, and through the rest of their years, they were faithful members of that congregation, always supporting its activities and ministries.



In 2004, she married Morris Salerno of Little Elm who survives her. She gratefully received as her own his family of nine children, twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.



In addition to Vernon, Lucille was predeceased by her parents, four brothers-Bobby and Bernie Elk of Savoy, Harry Elk of Bonham, Jimmy Elk of Friendswood, and a sister, Edna Earle Sampson Panter of Sherman. A brother, Bennie Elk of Denison survives her along with a host of nephews and nieces.



Her children Ronald Keith and wife Donna and Tamra Bragg and husband Thomas, all of Sherman, also survive her along with grandchildren Brandon Kumler of Denison; Tenneil Dutton (Jared); Angie Kumler; Brooke Bond (Ben); Shannon King (Jeremy) of Collinsville; Beren Bragg (Alyssa); Katie Dupuis (Caleb); and Sam Bragg all of Sherman. Great grandchildren are Nate Kumler; Gabe, Grey and Will Dutton; Savannah, Ryder and Brigham Bond; Alexandra and Josh King; Marissa Bragg; Ethan and Sydney Dupuis.



The homegoing service for Lucille Elk Kumler-Salerno will be at Faith Church in Sherman on Tuesday, February 12 at 2:00 with family visitation at 1:00 preceding the service. Pastor Ryan Cernero will conduct the service assisted by other Ministerial Staff members Aaron Cernero, Eli Brown and Caleb Dupuis. Music will be provided by the Faith Church Orchestra and Worship Leaders along with soloists Katie Dupuis, Karen Dupuis, Sylvia Brown and Todd Estes. Pallbearers are Jared Dutton, Jeremy King, Ben Bond, Beren Bragg, Sam Bragg, James Elk, and Daniel Elk. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Bond, Mark Brown, John Cernero, Tim Roth and David Hames. Interment conducted by Pastor Ryan Cernero and Caleb Dupuis will immediately follow the service at Friendship Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Family Life Center Fund at Faith Church, 1800 Heritage Parkway in Sherman 75092. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman. For more information, please refer to their website at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019