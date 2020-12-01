Funeral Services for T. J. Brownfield, age 92, of Ector, Texas will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Morris Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Carson Cemetery in Ector, Texas. T. J. passed away Friday night, November 27, 2020 at the Woodlands Place in Denison, Texas.

T. J. was born on August 19, 1928 in Waldron, Arkansas, the son of Herbert Lee Brownfield and Delly Jane Fruen Brownfield.

Left to cherish his memories are sons, Bobby Brownfield and wife Sara of Ector, Texas, Dennis Brownfield and wife Cathy of Telephone, Texas, and James Mark Brownfield and wife Denise of Denison, Texas; daughters, Sandra Kay Williams and husband Charles Sr. of Whitewright, Texas and Mary Rogers and husband Kyle of Sherman, Texas; 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, with the 27th on the way; 5 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, December 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wise Funeral Home.

