TOBY C. HAILEY
1950 - 2020
TRENTON–Mr. Toby Charles Hailey, age 69 of Trenton, passed away on Saturday July, 25th at TMC in Bonham. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 1st, at First Baptist Church in Leonard, TX. Burial will follow at Hills Cemetery in Trenton.
Toby was born to parents James Hailey, Sr. and Martha Cravens on August 7th, 1950 in Trenton, TX. He served his country proudly for four years in the United States Army. Toby worked as a truck driver for over 40 years, and retired from Lattimore Materials. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dorothy Hailey of Trenton, children; Tony L. Hailey of Leonard, and Jerome C. Hailey (Brittany) of Trenton, siblings; John F. Hailey of McKinney, TX and, Myrtle Jean Stevenson of Sherman.
Public viewing will be Friday from 10:00am- 6:00pm. The Hailey family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike Boes
