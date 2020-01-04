|
Toby Lee Peebles, 42, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Toby is survived by his family, wife, Eva Peebles of Kemp, OK; daughter, Kamryn Peebles of Kemp, OK; son, Jake Peebles of Carrollton, TX; parents, Bill and Sandra Peebles of Kemp, OK; sisters, Tara Peebles of Bells, TX; Taylor Pierce of Calera, OK; and grandpa, T. Peebles.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Kemp Church of Christ with Minister Jan Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Kemp Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Peebles, Eric Head, Kasey Ervin, Keenan Ervin, Koby Ervin, Micah Wilson, Trey Marr, Randall Clay, Michael Johnson, Kyle Williams, Klint Ervin, Keith Ervin, Tim Mayo, and Kiawa Turner.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020