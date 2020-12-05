1/
TODD COMEAUX

Todd Comeaux, age 58, of Cartwright, OK, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after a brief illness of pancreatic cancer. Todd was born into a very loving family on August 20, 1962 to Gerald Joseph Comeaux & Barbara Carter Comeaux.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Pam Comeaux of the home, his children; Kristin Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, Jeremy Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, Joshua Comeaux & Kimberlie of Durant, OK, three sisters; Jerri Lynn Nunley & Gary of Colbert, OK, Kelly Milller & Donald of Colbert, OK, Stacy Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, his two brothers; Chris Comeaux &Theresa of Cartwright, OK, Mike Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, three grandchildren; Other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service with the date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
