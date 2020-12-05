Todd Comeaux, age 58, of Cartwright, OK, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after a brief illness of pancreatic cancer. Todd was born into a very loving family on August 20, 1962 to Gerald Joseph Comeaux & Barbara Carter Comeaux.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Pam Comeaux of the home, his children; Kristin Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, Jeremy Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, Joshua Comeaux & Kimberlie of Durant, OK, three sisters; Jerri Lynn Nunley & Gary of Colbert, OK, Kelly Milller & Donald of Colbert, OK, Stacy Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, his two brothers; Chris Comeaux &Theresa of Cartwright, OK, Mike Comeaux of Cartwright, OK, three grandchildren; Other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a service with the date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store