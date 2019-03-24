|
BONHAM - Tomagene Rich Snead, age 84, of Bonham, died Thursday at her home in Bonham.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church Bonham. The Rev. Morgan Malone will officiate. Family visitation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church Bonham.
She is survived by son, Tommy Snead of Norman, Oklahoma, daughter, Stacy Hunnicutt of Bonham, daughter, Sherri Miller of Elgin, and daughter, Stephani Buckingham of Bon-ham, and 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and brother, Joe Rich.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019
