Services for Tommie Evelyn Bryson of Sherman, Texas who died Monday, April 15, 2019 at TMC Hospital in Denison will be held Friday, April 19 at 10 am. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1900 West Lamberth, Sherman. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home.

Tommie was born in Bells, Texas, the daughter of the late Alvis and Foye Sanderson and granddaughter of James and Henrietta Sanderson, and James and Fannie Moore. She grew up in the Bells-Savoy area and graduated as the salutatorian of her Bells High School class. She attended and graduated from the Denison Business College. She married the late Jerry Doyle Bryson on December 7, 1951 in Denison.

In the earlier years of their marriage, Tommie worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and later as a personal secretary at Fant Milling Company in Sherman. When her children came along, Tommie switched her focus and devoted the rest of her life to her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served faithfully in many different roles. Her true joy in life was found in the service of her family and friends, highlighted by the countless hours of care that she provided to her aging aunts, cousins and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Martha Little and husband Gordon of South Carolina, Thomas Bryson and wife, Kelly of Sherman; grandchildren Brooke Little Steed and husband, Ryan, Hillary Little Anderson and husband, Jacob, Ross Little, Ashton Gregg, Andrea Bryson and Alivia Bryson; six great-grandchildren Chloe, Elizabeth, Jaxon, Ellie, Evelyn and Emily. Tommie is also survived by one brother, Charles Kenneth Sanderson of Denison and many cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Online condolences may be registered at www.dannelfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary