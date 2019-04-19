|
Tommie Everlyn Bryson, 67, of Sherman, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her children: Martha (Gordon) Little of SC, Thomas (Kelly) Bryson of Sherman; brother Charles Sanderson of Denison; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
