Tommy Archie "Tom" Yeley

Tommy Archie "Tom" Yeley Obituary
Tommy 'Tom' Archie Yeley, 83, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Pastor Sam Garret will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Yeley of Denison; daughter, Lorie Koppang of CA; sons, Joe Yeley of Tulsa, and Bobby Yeley of Stockton, CA; sister, Billie Jean; step-sons, James Ramsey, Robert Ramsey, Steve Ramsey, and Arthur Ramsey; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
