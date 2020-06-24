Tommy Ray Brown, 76, of Luella, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020, with his wife by his side.
Tommy was born in Bells, Texas, on January 24, 1944 to Thomas R. Brown, wife Austra, and Lillian McCollum, husband Clyde. After losing his mom and stepdad at a very young age, he and his siblings were raised by their aunt and uncle, Clifton and Geneva Cook of Sherman.
Tommy attended Sherman Schools, and worked for Hale Trailer Manufacturing for 25 years, Dutec for six, then opened Brown's Welding before retiring in 2006. Tommy loved to weld and build trailers of all sizes. He was very meticulous when it came to welding and took great pride in his work.
He met his bride Shirley (Church), at the Dairy Queen on Lamar, and they were married on June 18, 1965. They were blessed with 55 years together.
Tommy loved classic cars and going to car shows where he made lots of friends. His favorite trip was to Scottsdale, AZ to Barrett-Jackson to attend the auction. He enjoyed spending time at the Luella Store where his laughter would fill the room. Tommy never met a stranger. He loved to talk and make new friends.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of Luella, two children, Tommy Brown and wife Melissa of Denison, Tammy Allen and husband Robert of Luella, stepmom, Austra Brown of Bonham, sisters, Martha DeHorney and husband Eddie of Sherman, Judy Cloer and husband Joe of Bonham, brother, Bobby Brown and wife Delores of Sulpher Springs, three grandchildren, Katy, Lane and Jaycee Allen, and a precious great granddaughter, Baylee Brown.
He is preceded in death by his parents, aunt and uncle, grandson Cody Brown, sister Betty Carroll, and brother Johnny McCollum.
He was a member of Luella First Baptist Church for 40 years.
In honoring Tommy's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his shop at 2186 Webb Smith Road, Sherman, @ 10:00 am. He will take his final ride in his 1952 Chevrolet pickup where his ashes will rest at Rosehill Cemetery in Bells.
The service will be led by Bobby Hawkins, Pastor of LFBC. Anyone who wants to share a special memory is welcome to. His classic car buddies are encouraged to drive their cars over to share in his special day.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses on the second floor ICU Cardiac Unit @ TMC. Your care and thoughtfulness was such a comfort. Sending flowers to help celebrate their anniversary was the sweetest sentiment and will never be forgotten.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.