Tommy Dunn, a proud veteran of the United States Army and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and former resident of Poteau, Oklahoma left this life on earth and began his new life with his Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 76 years 7 months and 19 days.

A celebration of Tommy's life will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 25th at the Holmes~Coffey~ Murray Chapel with Donald Benefield officiating.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his beloved wife, LaDonna of the home, children, Amber Hester of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Ashley Hampton of Calera, Oklahoma, four grandchildren, and sister, Marilyn Steele of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

