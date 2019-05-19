|
Tommy Earl Hood, 79, of Whitesboro, died Saturday in Denison.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. The Rev. Rick Carney will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hood of Whitesboro, children, Tonya Hood of Anna, Tracie Hood of Austin, Tommy Charles Hood of Whitesboro, Cindy Brandt of Whitesboro, Karen Freeman of Gainesville, and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2019
