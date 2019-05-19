Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Tommy Earl Hood Obituary
Tommy Earl Hood, 79, of Whitesboro, died Saturday in Denison.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. The Rev. Rick Carney will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hood of Whitesboro, children, Tonya Hood of Anna, Tracie Hood of Austin, Tommy Charles Hood of Whitesboro, Cindy Brandt of Whitesboro, Karen Freeman of Gainesville, and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2019
