Tommy Howard Sanford went to be with Jesus on 11/13/2019. He was 75 years of age. Tommy was known as Butch to family and friends of the family and also Uncle Butch to all of his nieces and nephews. His grandkids and great grandkids called him Pa-Pa.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Sanford; a son, Jeff Sanford; a daughter, Charlotte Walker; 5 grandsons, Thomas Walker, Clayton Walker, Josh Sanford, Zac Sanford, and Colton Sanford; and 6 great-grandkids. Also, three sisters, Joyce Deweese, Patsy Sloan, and Vicki Sanford.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tomie and Juanita Sanford, his older brother Harold, and 3 sisters, Gaynell, Doris, and Sally. He is with them now.
Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. He was looked up to by everyone and never met a stranger.
His humor and quick wit made everyone laugh, which he took with him to his last days. He was a carpenter his whole life and built many houses in North Texas, West Texas, and Oklahoma. His ability to do it right the first time, and expect that from everyone else, along with his ability to improvise as needed made him the best that there could be in the trade.
Tommy loved to fish, when the wind was right and he knew the catfish would bite. He would fish all Spring long to fill up his freezer with catfish and have a big fish fry every year. He served it with his Sanford Special Sauce, which we all loved. He also loved old westerns, especially Gunsmoke, and football season.
Everyone in the family looked at him as the strong and tough figure of the family. A rock who would do anything for any of them. He was a tough guy and wanted to make sure all the boys in the family were tough, but he had a heart of gold.
Services will be held at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX on Saturday, 11/16, at 2pm, with a procession after to Cherry Mound Cemetery in Bells, TX. Family Night will be held also at Waldo Funeral Home on Friday, 11/15, 6pm – 8 p.m.
The family wants to say a special thanks to Guardian Hospice for their exceptional care and assistance in every aspect.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, please send donations to at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
We will miss you Pa-Pa and we love you!
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019