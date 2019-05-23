Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Denison, TX
Tommy Lee Johnson Obituary
Tommy L. Johnson, 66, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Antioch Baptist Church in Denison. Viewing will be 7 to 8 p.m. at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise John son-Blanton of Sherman, Ashley Johnson of Sherman, Ke'Andra Johnson of Denison, Rebecca Alford of Austin, and Amber Kelly of Austin; sons, Tommy Johnson Jr. of Sherman, and Joey Mitchell of Austin; sisters, Rosetta Blanton of Fort Worth, Mary Johnson, Evonne Johnson, and Angel Johnson, all of Des Moines, IA; brothers, Tony Johnson of Fort Worth, Brooksie Patterson of Denison, Toyee Johnson of Des Moines, IA, Greg Wright of Denison, Jewel Wright, Joseph Johnson, and Mark Johnson, all of Des Moines, IA.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2019
