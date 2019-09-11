|
William Thomas "Tommy" Smith, 66 of Denison, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Tommy is survived by his family, wife, Karen Smith of Denison, TX; daughters, Hilary Smith of Princeton, TX; Emily Smith of Sherman, TX; three grandsons all of Princeton, TX; sister, Sandra Lehner of Denison, TX; sister, Anita Stephenson of Sherman, TX; sister, Barbara Byrley of Mascouta, IL; sister, Alice Gouge of Denison, TX; sister, Robbin Fox of Kemp, OK and brother, Terry Smith of Forney, TX.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Speers officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019