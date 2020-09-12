Tonia Ann Antoniello Vernon, 76, of Denison, TX, passed away peacefully at home, Sept. 10, 2020. Her husband of 57 years, T. D. (Travis) Vernon was by her side.
Tonia was born in McAllen, TX, March 29,1944 to Anthony and Vesta Antoniello. When she was a toddler the Antoniello's moved to Brooklyn, New York where she spent wonderful years with her grandparents and other relatives of the Antoniello family. The family then relocated to Irving, TX where Tonia attended Irving High and met her future husband T. D. (Travis) Vernon. He pursued her for three years before she agreed to that first date that would lead to their 57 year marriage.
Tonia was very proud that she graduated, Magna Cum Laude, from North Texas State University with a degree in Education and had a double minor in English and History.
Tonia was the heart of her family, a true yellow rose in a household of men. She was a strong Texas woman with the spirit of Ann Richards and a passion for diversity and inclusion that evolved from her early years growing up in the multicultural streets of Brooklyn, NY.
Her love for others was truly unconditional. She made a difference in the lives of her family but also in the lives of everyone she met. Tonia was kind, engaging, and compassionate to her core. She loved and was deeply loved.
She was so much fun! She was an avid lover of music-especially Bruce Springsteen, loved going to the casino, concerts, and traveling with her best friend, Sylvia. She was intelligent and a fabulous conversationalist. She listened for every opportunity to connect with you, even when you didn't quite see eye-to-eye. She respected the opinions of others and wanted the best for all.
Her Italian heritage came to life when she had Italian food with a nice glass of red wine. Tonia loved the deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean and the majestic mountains of Palm Springs, CA. Some of her best memories were the times spent with her family and friends enjoying the surroundings in Palm Springs.
Anytime with family was the "best" time in her life. She adored and is survived by her husband, T. D. sons Travis A. Vernon, Trent D. Vernon (Matt), and Troy M. Vernon and brother Don Antoniello (Diana). She is also survived by the "grands" who were the light of her life: Lexie Vernon, Brooklyn Vernon, Max Vernon, Dallas and Daisy Vernon-Huhn. Great grands: Parker, Tucker, Oliver. All her "grands & "great grands" adored her. She could watch video after video of each of them over and over again. "Send me a video," she would say at the end of every phone call, right after "I love you." Much of her joy came from seeing others enjoying themselves.
She also adored and is survived by her niece: Deawn and Ralph Goedderz (Sophia and Dominick) and her nephew Darren and Maisie Antoniello (Liam and Matthew).
To say she will be missed is an understatement. She was the shinning center of her large family that loved her and also an extended community. Even as we grieve for her today, the pain we feel is also a reminder of how lucky we were to have had her in our lives. What an exemplary life she lived! She would not want her loved ones to be sad, but instead to reach out to someone to connect, to listen, and to give of ourselves. Follow her lead.
A celebration of the life of Tonia Antoniello Vernon, will be held when people can safely gather in person. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
