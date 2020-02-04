|
|
|
BONHAM–Memorial services for Tony "Bubba" Hernandez, age 54, of Bonham, TX will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Seventh and Main Baptist Church. Bro. Justin Wideman will officiate. Tony passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by wife Rachel Hernandez of Bonham; daughter, Erika Elizabeth Hernandez of Tumwater, Washington; son Tony Joseph Hernandez, Jr. of Dallas, son, Cory Allen Hall of Duncanville; 5 grandchildren, grandmother, Sadie Mary Hernandez of Dallas; sisters, Frances Safi of Revere, MA and Karen Harris of Kaufman; brother, Mario Hernandez of Midlothian; Bonus mom Kay Hernandez, father-in-law, Joe Morrow of Bonham; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended bonus children, grandchildren and friends.
Visitation will be at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Youth Sports Association or to the through of Fannin County https://mobileacs.org/2Lm4You
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020