Tony Ray Martinez, age 59, of Denison, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, on Monday, October 19, 2020. Tony was born on April 4, 1961 in Floresville, TX to Manuel Martinez & Micaela Cardenas.

Left to cherish are his special friend; DeAnn Sample, his children; Michael Keller & Breanna of Denison, TX, Teresa Kelly of Wylie, TX, his two sisters; Lily Bailon & Alfonso of Dallas, TX, Dora Garcia & Victor of Dallas, TX, his four brothers; Roy Martinez of Michigan, Manuel Martinez & Heather of Austin, TX, Feliz Martinez of Dallas, TX, David Martinez of Dallas, TX, other extended family and many friends.

The family will be at the American Funeral Service, Denison, TX, on Saturday, October 25, 2020 from 1 - 3 P.M.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

