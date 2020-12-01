1/
TRACY WELCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TRACY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy DeAnn Welch, 47, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Tom Bean, Texas.
Mrs. Welch is survived by her husband, Jessie James Welch, her daughter, Bailey Clements, daughter, Brittany Nicole Key, her father, Jerry White Sr. And step mother, Debra Rushing; brother, Jerry Wayne White Jr., two granddaughters, one grandson., and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
Funeral service for Mrs. Welch will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved