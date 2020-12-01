Tracy DeAnn Welch, 47, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Tom Bean, Texas.

Mrs. Welch is survived by her husband, Jessie James Welch, her daughter, Bailey Clements, daughter, Brittany Nicole Key, her father, Jerry White Sr. And step mother, Debra Rushing; brother, Jerry Wayne White Jr., two granddaughters, one grandson., and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

Funeral service for Mrs. Welch will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store