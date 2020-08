Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN-Mr. Tremain Onell Jones, 37, of Sherman, died on Monday August 10, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital.

He is survived by his parents; Olene & Betty McKinney, siblings; Darron & Timothy McKinney.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday, August 20, at Greater Life Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

