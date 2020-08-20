1/1
Mr. TREMAIN ONELL JONES
1983 - 2020
SHERMAN–Mr. Tremain Onell Jones, was born on May 27, 1983, to parents Olene & Betty McKinney. He was educated in the Sherman public schools and graduated from Sherman High School in 2001.Tremain loved the Lord, and was a member of Greater Life Church in Sherman. On Monday August 10, 2020, Tremain transitioned from life to eternity. He is preceded in death by his brother Marcus Jones. He is survived by his parents, siblings; Demond Giles of Little Elm, Daaron McKinney of Ft. Worth, and Timothy McKinney of Sherman. Funeral Services will be 12:00pm Thursday, August 20 at Greater Life Church. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. The Jones Family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greater Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
