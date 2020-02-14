|
Trenton Brian Barrett, age 22, of Pottsboro, TX passed away at his residence on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are his father; Leo Hasten of Pottsboro, TX, his siblings; Taylor Syfort of Pottsboro. Brittany Hayden of Erie, PA, Jordan Barrett of Pottsboro, TX, Brian Barrett of Pottsboro, TX, Britny Dotson of Denison, TX, Theresa Hasten of Pottsboro, TX, Troy Hasten & wife Gloria of Denison, TX, Joe Hasten of Bonham, TX, Mike Hasten & wife Korie of Purcell, OK, Crisie Barrett of Greenville, TX, Sydnee Glenn of Denison, TX & many, many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Leo Hasten will officiate.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020