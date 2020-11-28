Treva Glen James, a precious soul, left this life and joined her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 21, 2020 at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday November 28th at the Highland Cemetery Pavilion with Pastor Jesse West officiating. Family hour will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 12pm in the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel.

Mrs. James is survived by her son, Bobby Lawrence James of Altus, Oklahoma. One Grandson, one Granddaughter, three Great granddaughters, one Great grandson, and a great-great grandson. She is also survived by one sister, Bonnie Jo Hennigan of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store