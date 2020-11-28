1/
TREVA GLEN JAMES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TREVA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Treva Glen James, a precious soul, left this life and joined her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 21, 2020 at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday November 28th at the Highland Cemetery Pavilion with Pastor Jesse West officiating. Family hour will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 12pm in the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel.
Mrs. James is survived by her son, Bobby Lawrence James of Altus, Oklahoma. One Grandson, one Granddaughter, three Great granddaughters, one Great grandson, and a great-great grandson. She is also survived by one sister, Bonnie Jo Hennigan of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved