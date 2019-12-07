|
Trey Dylan Berry, 22, of Whitesboro, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Baylor Hospital Dallas.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Whitesboro. Pastor Mike Flanagan will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his father, Troy Berry of Whitesboro; mother, Teresa Berry of Whitesboro; brother, Tucker Berry of Whitesboro; grandparents, Gary Pyles of Celeste, Sharron and James Skinner of Quinlan, TX; and great-grandmother, Patricia Underwood.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019