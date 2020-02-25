|
|
Trey Michael Sartin, 25, of Sherman, TX passed away on February 21, 2020 in San Marcos, TX.
Trey was born on October 13, 1994 in Austin, TX to Jesse and Misty (Eoff) Sartin. He graduated from Round Rock High School.
Everybody that met Trey was instantly drawn to his blue eyes and huge smile. He had the most generous heart and the biggest personality. He always went out of his way to make people happy. If you knew Trey you know that he never went anywhere without his toothbrush. He will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Jesse Sartin of Oklahoma, mother, Misty and husband Sammy Villarreal of Ennis, TX, sister, Kylie Franklin and her son Legend of Anna, TX, sister, Alee Breedlove of North Carolina, uncle, Johnny and wife Nicole Eoff of Sulphur Springs, TX and aunts Angela Gaffney of Denison and Landree Dillinger of Austin. Grandparents Tressie Dillinger of Gordonville, Mike and Dixie Eoff of Sherman, and Kathy Donoho of Sherman. He is also survived by his stepmother, Cassandra Melgaard. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marshall Sartin.
Services for Trey will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A celebration of Trey's life will be held at the Sherman VFW, 1707 Baker Road, Sherman, TX following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020