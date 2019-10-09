|
Troy Lynn Taylor, 53, of Denison, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Pastor Roger Speers will officiate. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Taylor of Denison; son, Travis Taylor of Kingston, TN; step-daughter, Kristina Harris of Wylie; mother, Judy Hastings; step-father, Mike Hastings; father, Richard Taylor of Houston; step-mother, Rhonda Taylor of Houston; brother, Tracy Taylor of Denison; step-sister, Angela Copeland of Belize; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019