Funeral Services for Troy White, age 88 of Dodd City, TX will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March
23, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Troy
died March 20, 2019.
Surviving are his daughter, Julie White of Frisco; son, Robert White and wife Lynne Ayer of Bonham;
two grandchildren, James White and Amanda Lynne White Chittick; and numerous nieces and
nephews.
The family will receive friends at 5-7 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
