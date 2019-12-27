Home

Trula Janice Williams Obituary
Trula Janice Williams, 76, of Mead, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Terrace in Denison.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Lester Ray Barrett II of Mead, and Shelly Janice Hall of Arlington; brothers, Curtis M. Williams kof Las Vegas, NV, and Owen L. Williams of Decatur; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019
