Truman Clarence Moses was born May 14, 1929, the youngest son of Inez Ruth Smith and Clarence Eugene Moses. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1947. After finishing high school, he attended Texas A and M University. He left Texas A and M to acquire his pilot's license. Truman married Shirley Rolen in 1975.
Mr. Moses worked for several employers including, the Murchison family at Love Field, Grumman Aircraft, and Wells Fargo Bank in California, where he was the head of aviation and chief pilot until he retired in 1986.
After retirement, he settled down on a farm west of Pottsboro. He was baptized in 1989 and served at Hagerman Baptist Church.
Truman is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his son, Randall Scott Moses of Waco; three grandchildren, Chris (Michelle) Breeding of Moore, Okla., Nicole (Roger) Allen of Houston, and Megan Killian of Oklahoma; five great-grandchildren, Riley, Bradley, Tommy, Anne Marie, and Gavin; his nephew, Dale Moses; and niece, Shelley (Brett) Smith of Sherman, and their son, Hayden.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019